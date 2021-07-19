UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

#JusticeforSaima Trending Top In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 03:49 PM

#JusticeforSaima trending top in Pakistan

Twitteratis are raising voice against domestic violence against women across the country.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2021) #JusticeforSaima has become top trend on Twitter after a woman was allegedly murdered by her husband.

The Twitteratis are sharing pictures of the victim woman and her children as well as the picture of the suspect.

However, there is no response yet from the suspect on these allegations.

Renowned actress Mishi Khan also came forward and raised voice for Saima. She said that Ali Raza was a drug addict who tortured his wife to death. She also appealed to the government authorities for action against the suspect.

Another similar incident was reported couple of days ago where a woman was subjected to domestic violence. According to the social media report, Quratul Ain –mother of four—was allegedly beaten and tortured by her husband in Hyderabad area.

Saima's chidlren are severely injured and undergoing treatment in a local hospital in Peshawar. They are broken and depressed after death of their mother.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Social Media Twitter Wife Hyderabad Women From Government Top

Recent Stories

The Unveiling OF CAMON 17 From a Tech Guru’s POV ..

17 minutes ago

Russia reports 24,633 new COVID-19 cases, 719 deat ..

21 minutes ago

Flood death toll rises to 165 in Germany

6 minutes ago

Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine Discuss Cooperation on E ..

6 minutes ago

India admits role to keep Pakistan on FATF's grey ..

34 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,477 reco ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.