JusticeforSaima trending top in Pakistan

Twitteratis are raising voice against domestic violence against women across the country.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2021) #JusticeforSaima has become top trend on Twitter after a woman was allegedly murdered by her husband.

The Twitteratis are sharing pictures of the victim woman and her children as well as the picture of the suspect.

However, there is no response yet from the suspect on these allegations.

Renowned actress Mishi Khan also came forward and raised voice for Saima. She said that Ali Raza was a drug addict who tortured his wife to death. She also appealed to the government authorities for action against the suspect.

Another similar incident was reported couple of days ago where a woman was subjected to domestic violence. According to the social media report, Quratul Ain –mother of four—was allegedly beaten and tortured by her husband in Hyderabad area.

Saima's chidlren are severely injured and undergoing treatment in a local hospital in Peshawar. They are broken and depressed after death of their mother.