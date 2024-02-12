Open Menu

‘Justified Complaints’ Regarding Polls To Be Redressed: Solangi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 11:30 PM

‘Justified complaints’ regarding polls to be redressed: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that those who had justified complaints regarding the polls would be redressed in accordance with the law.

The complaints related to the polls were being heard at the relevant forum, the minister said while speaking in a private news channel talk show.

To a query, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already explained the reasons for delay in the results of the elections.

There were weather and security challenges in some areas, he said, adding that the caretaker government, particularly the Interior Ministry, had fulfilled its responsibility by holding the biggest democratic exercise in the country in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

He said around 18,000 candidates took part in the elections, while 90,000 polling stations were set up that enabled more than 60 million persons to cast their votes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Interior Ministry Election Commission Of Pakistan Government Million

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

4 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

4 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

5 hours ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

5 hours ago
 Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

5 hours ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

6 hours ago
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

6 hours ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

6 hours ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

7 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point for ..

PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing

7 hours ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan