‘Justified complaints’ regarding polls to be redressed: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that those who had justified complaints regarding the polls would be redressed in accordance with the law.

The complaints related to the polls were being heard at the relevant forum, the minister said while speaking in a private news channel talk show.

To a query, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already explained the reasons for delay in the results of the elections.

There were weather and security challenges in some areas, he said, adding that the caretaker government, particularly the Interior Ministry, had fulfilled its responsibility by holding the biggest democratic exercise in the country in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

He said around 18,000 candidates took part in the elections, while 90,000 polling stations were set up that enabled more than 60 million persons to cast their votes.