Juvenile Drivers, Guardians Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 04:52 PM

Juvenile drivers, guardians fined

The Karachi Traffic Police in its recently launched campaign against underage drivers and those responsible for permitting underage to drive fined 27544 juvenile drivers and 15962 parents/ vehicle owners and issued tickets of about Rs. 29.734 million since the launch of the drive on September 2nd this year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police in its recently launched campaign against underage drivers and those responsible for permitting underage to drive fined 27544 juvenile drivers and 15962 parents/ vehicle owners and issued tickets of about Rs. 29.734 million since the launch of the drive on September 2nd this year.

According to spokesman for Karachi Traffic Police on Monday, police during the campaign launched under the directive of Sindh High Court, fined 27544 juvenile drivers and issued tickets of Rs. 13.772 million while 15962 parents/ vehicle owners were fined with challan of Rs. 15.962 million from September 2nd to October 18.

Moreover, 26135 vehicles were also confiscated during the campaign.

