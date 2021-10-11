UrduPoint.com

Juvenile Drivers, Guardians Fined With Over Rs 28 M

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Juvenile drivers, guardians fined with over Rs 28 m

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police in its recently launched campaign against underage drivers and those responsible for permitting underage to drive fined 25867 juvenile drivers and 15128 parents/ vehicle owners and issued tickets of about Rs 28.0615 million since the launch of the drive on September 2,2021.

According to spokesman for Karachi Traffic Police on Monday, the police during the campaign launched under the directive of Sindh High Court, fined 25867 juvenile drivers and issued tickets of Rs 129335 million while 15128 parents/ vehicle owners were fined with challan of Rs 15.128 million from September 2nd to October 10th.

Moreover, 24553 vehicles were also confiscated during the campaign.

