Juvenile drivers, guardians fined with over Rs. 28.9295 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police in its recently launched campaign against underage drivers and those responsible for permitting underage to drive, fined 26763 juvenile drivers and 15548 parents/ vehicle owners and issued tickets of about Rs. 28.9295 million since the launch of the drive on September 2nd this year.

According to spokesman for Karachi Traffic Police on Thursday, police during the campaign launched under the directive of Sindh High Court, fined 26763 juvenile drivers and issued tickets of Rs. 13.3815 million while 15548 parents/ vehicle owners were fined with challan of Rs. 15.548 million from September 2nd to October 13th.

Moreover, 25403 vehicles were also confiscated during the campaign.