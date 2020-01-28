UrduPoint.com
Juvenile Drivers Major Cause Of Accidents: CTO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 10:50 PM

Juvenile driving is one of the other major cause of road accidents so parents should avoid handing over keys of vehicles to their children, said CTO Sardar Muhammad Asif, here Tuesday

He said the traffic police had launched a formal campaign against under-age drivers in the district and they would be imposed fine, while their vehicle would also be impounded.

He said driving of vehicle for youth less than 18 year was against the law, however drivers above 18 can drive the vehicles only after obtaining driving licenses.

He said all traffic sector incharges had been directed to take a stern action against juvenile drivers without discrimination.

