Juvenile Fish Released In River Siran To Restore Aquatic Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Juvenile fish released in River Siran to restore aquatic life

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) In a significant move to protect the environment and restore aquatic life, the District Administration Mansehra and the Fisheries Department released a new batch of fish into the River Siran.

The activity was jointly supervised by Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Mansehra and the District Director of Fisheries.

According to officials, the initiative aims to revive river life, maintain ecological balance, and strengthen the natural ecosystem.

They added that the step is part of ongoing efforts to counter the effects of climate change and promote eco-friendly practices. Authorities also urged citizens to support such initiatives for ensuring clean water, healthy rivers, and a sustainable environment.

