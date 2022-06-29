UrduPoint.com

Juvenile Prisoners In Central Jail Given Books

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Juvenile prisoners in Central Jail given books

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The juvenile prisoners in Central Jail were given books by students of different schools, here on Wednesday.

The books were gifted by students Hassan Ali, Zeenat Ali and others of Beacon House and Roots IVY canal campus.

Additional Superintendent Central Jail Abu Bakar Abdullah was also present.

The students said juvenile prisoners were part of our society, adding that if they were confined in jails due to any reason, it is a collective responsibility of society to assist them to make them responsible citizens.

The additional superintendent encouraged student over their effort for sharing in healthy activities.

