JV partners to assist KP for repair road in gas producing area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):The joint venture (JV) partners of TAL Block would provide financial assistance of Rs400 million to the provincial government for repair and rehabilitation of a 40 km operational road between Gurguri and Banda Daud Shah.

In this connection, an agreement was signed between the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the JV partners of TAL Block here at Chief Minister Office in Peshawar.

On behalf of the KP Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Secretary Communication & Works (C&W) KP Mohammad Shahab Khattak signed the agreement. MNA Shahid Khattak and Ali Murtaza Abbas, Group Regional Vice President for Middle East Africa & Pakistan of MOL Group also signed the agreement.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Adviser to KP CM on merged districts Ajmal Wazir and others dignitaries witnessed the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Murtaza Abbas said that he was pleased to be part of this operational initiative in the Tal Block and believe that it will immensely benefit the local population.

MOL Pakistan on behalf of the TAL JV has committed Rs400 million for this special initiative as part of our shared corporate values.

He also wished success to the KP government for this important operational project. He added that such a special, one-off initiative will go a long way, and will have lasting benefits for the people of the province.

He also thanked Federal Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan and Secretary Petroleum Asad Hayauddin for his personal interest in the project.

Gurguri, Banda Daud Shah Road is 40-Kilometer that passes through various villages of TAL Block. This road is not only used as an alternate transit route to Afghanistan, it has strategic importance as far as local transit trade is concerned.

In addition to this, it benefits the people on a daily basis, when children have to go to schools and patients have to be taken to hospitals. The road will have a very highly positive impact on the economic development and promotion of local businesses, the transport industry.

According to the agreement, the TAL JV partners will provide Rs 400 million to the KP government and the Communication and Works Department of KP will take charge of the project for its earliest possible completion.