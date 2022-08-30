JV teacher appointed on Ombudsman directives

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022

Shehruz Khan, a resident of Dera Murad Jamali Nasirabad, has been appointed as a JV teacher in the light of the orders of Balochistan provincial ombudsman Nazar Muhammad Baloch advocate

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Shehruz Khan, a resident of Dera Murad Jamali Nasirabad, has been appointed as a JV teacher in the light of the orders of Balochistan provincial ombudsman Nazar Muhammad Baloch advocate.

According to the merit list of UC Municipal Committee, Dera Murad Jamali, Shehruz was selected for the post of JV teacher on serial number 7, while after being shortlisted, he got serial number 4 on tehsil merit.

In the light of the orders of the provincial ombudsman of Balochistan, a notice was issued to the relevant authorities of the education department.

Later, the authorities of the education department in their written reply informed the provincial ombudsman that the petitioner Shehroz Khan has been appointed as JV teacher at Government Boys Primary school Khairullah Jatak.

