HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Journalists Working Council (JWC) has staged a protest rally against the brutal murder of IBA University professor Ajmal Sawand in Kashmore- Kandhkot district.

A rally led by Zafar Hakro, Zulifikar Khaskheli was taken out from Sindh University's Old Campus to Hyderabad press club.

The participants of the rally, while holding placards, and banners in their hands, demanded the arrest of the murderer of Prof. Sawand who had returned back from France to serve fellow countrymen.

The rally attended by political leaders, civil society activists, and members of JWC, has converted into a corner meeting outside HPC.

The participants of the protest demanded immediate arrest of perpetrators of the criminal act so that justice could be provided to the family of slain professor Ajmal Sawand.

The nationalist leader Dr Niaz Kalani, former VC Mehran University Prof Muhammad Aslam Uqaily, Prof Mushtaq Mirani, Noor Muhammad Bajeer, Shoukat Noonari and others attended the protest rally.