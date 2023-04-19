UrduPoint.com

JWC Stages Rally Against Prof Ajmal Sawand's Murder

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

JWC stages rally against Prof Ajmal Sawand's murder

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Journalists Working Council (JWC) has staged a protest rally against the brutal murder of IBA University professor Ajmal Sawand in Kashmore- Kandhkot district.

A rally led by Zafar Hakro, Zulifikar Khaskheli was taken out from Sindh University's Old Campus to Hyderabad press club.

The participants of the rally, while holding placards, and banners in their hands, demanded the arrest of the murderer of Prof. Sawand who had returned back from France to serve fellow countrymen.

The rally attended by political leaders, civil society activists, and members of JWC, has converted into a corner meeting outside HPC.

The participants of the protest demanded immediate arrest of perpetrators of the criminal act so that justice could be provided to the family of slain professor Ajmal Sawand.

The nationalist leader Dr Niaz Kalani, former VC Mehran University Prof Muhammad Aslam Uqaily, Prof Mushtaq Mirani, Noor Muhammad Bajeer, Shoukat Noonari and others attended the protest rally.

Related Topics

Sindh Murder Protest Civil Society France Hyderabad Kandhkot Criminals Family From Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for Marc ..

Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for March: Dar

21 minutes ago
 UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opp ..

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opportunities

34 minutes ago
 ‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reac ..

‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reacts to cases, abduction of his ..

36 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches marine plastic waste monitor ..

49 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions We ..

Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions Wednesday

49 minutes ago
 SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections ..

SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections in country at same time

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.