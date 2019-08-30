JWG on Gwadar decides to expedite work on Gwadar free zone, work on 300 MW coal based power plant

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):The Joint Working Group on Gwadar here on Thursday decided to expedite the work on Gwadar Free Zone Phase -II, besides expediting work on 300 MW coal based power plant so that electricity could be provided which was crucial for development of port.

The group met here with Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan in the chair to review the progress of developmental projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Addressing the meeting Zafar Hasan said that Gwadar was the jewel of CPEC and efforts were being made to develop the city on modern lines.

He said that federal government and provincial government of Baluchistan were making all out efforts to complete the CPEC projects as soon as possible.

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Deputy Director General Gao jian, Project Director CPEC Hassan Daud, officials from line ministries, representatives from provincial government of Baluchistan were also present in the meeting.

It was also decided that the Joint Cooperation Committee meeting will be held this year in Islamabad in November.

Both sides appreciated the approval of Gwadar Free Zone concessional agreement and it was decided that work on Phase-II would be expedited. It was informed that five Chinese enterprises had shown interest for investing in Gwadar Free Zone.

It was decided that on the recommendation of government of Baluchistan, the Gwadar Friendship Hospital, Nurses Training Center and Teaching Hospital would be built. Chinese side stated that in the first phase the hospital would be built and in the second phase the Nursing School and Training Center.

It was decided that in order to electrify Gwadar Port special provision of solar household projects would be undertaken on priority under socio-economic development.

Fisherman Training Center would be incorporated in the vocational training center. The meeting noted that preparatory work on Gwadar Airport had commenced and work on the project will begin by November this year.

After JWG, an MoU was signed between Gwadar Development Authority and China Foundation for Peace and Development on China-Pakistan Government Faqeer Colony Middle School.