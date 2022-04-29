JWP activists took to street against Masjid-i-Nabvi incident

Jamhoori Watan Party supporters along with dwellers of Dera Bugti district on Friday organized a protest demonstration against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists who desecrated the holy mosque by chanting slogans against the Pakistan delegation led by the Prime Minister of Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Jamhoori Watan Party supporters along with dwellers of Dera Bugti district on Friday organized a protest demonstration against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists who desecrated the holy mosque by chanting slogans against the Pakistan delegation led by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Dera Bugti district of Balochistan to denounce the sad incident that tarnished the image of Pakistan. " Those who claimed to turn Pakistan into a Madina state desecrated the holy land of the Prophet (SAWW) by heckling, chanting slogans and creating a scene," the speakers while addressing the gathering said.

Expressing grave concern over the increasing trend of intolerance in Pakistani society, they held the previous government of PTI for introducing a culture of abuse and deterioration of moralities.

They called upon the Saudi government to take stern action against those involved in the heinous crime and give exemplary punishment so that no one could dare to create a scene in the holy land of the Prophet (SAWW).