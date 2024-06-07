K-Electric achieves zero load shedding on 1,500 feeders in Karachi: NA told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Minister of State for Finance, Revenue and Power Division Ali Pervaiz Malik informed the National Assembly that K-Electric had achieved zero load shedding on 1,500 out of 2,109 feeders in Karachi.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice in the House, the minister said, "The load shedding of 6-10 hours is being conducted on the feeders with higher losses."

Ali Pervaiz said, "The losses of ten feeders have exceeded 25 percent and the efforts are being made to reduce these losses with the help of local administration and public representatives."

The minister clarified, "There is no load shedding of 16 hours; rather, it is between 6-10 hours."

He said, "Electricity tariff is regulated by NEPRA following a prescribed procedure, adding that the electricity prices have not changed; increases are due to fuel price adjustments.

"

Ali Pervaiz said, "Electricity might be cut off for more than 10 hours on technical grounds and assured the House that all concerns of the National Assembly members will be addressed."

The minister assured that he would visit Karachi to resolve the issue and the agreements already made regarding net metering would not be compromised.

He said, "The government aims to promote renewable energy and consumers on feeders with high losses also face difficulties, which is a valid concern, and transformer losses will be assessed to address this issue."

APP/sra-muk