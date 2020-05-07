K-Electric afflicts Karachiites

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh Riaz Haider while criticizing the K-Electric (KE) said that the Karachiites were suffering from the affliction of KE's unannounced load shedding in various parts of the metropolis during Ramaza

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh Riaz Haider while criticizing the K-Electric (KE) said that the Karachiites were suffering from the affliction of KE's unannounced load shedding in various parts of the metropolis during Ramazan.

He said that the attitude of KE towards the people of Karachi was condemnable.

He stated this in a communique issued here on Thursday.

Riaz Haider said that KE was carrying out the load shedding in Sehri and Iftar timings in North Karachi, New Karachi and North Nazimabad.

He said that it had become routine of KE to increase the problems of the citizens by unannounced load shedding.

'It was claimed by KE that it would not carry out loadshedding in Ramazan but the loadshedding in gulberg, FB Area and areas like Liaquatabad had become a daily routine", he said.

He said that KE should provide relief to the Karachiites in Ramazan and stopunannounced load shedding.