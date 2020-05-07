UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

K-Electric Afflicts Karachiites

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:24 PM

K-Electric afflicts Karachiites

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh Riaz Haider while criticizing the K-Electric (KE) said that the Karachiites were suffering from the affliction of KE's unannounced load shedding in various parts of the metropolis during Ramaza

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh Riaz Haider while criticizing the K-Electric (KE) said that the Karachiites were suffering from the affliction of KE's unannounced load shedding in various parts of the metropolis during Ramazan.

He said that the attitude of KE towards the people of Karachi was condemnable.

He stated this in a communique issued here on Thursday.

Riaz Haider said that KE was carrying out the load shedding in Sehri and Iftar timings in North Karachi, New Karachi and North Nazimabad.

He said that it had become routine of KE to increase the problems of the citizens by unannounced load shedding.

'It was claimed by KE that it would not carry out loadshedding in Ramazan but the loadshedding in gulberg, FB Area and areas like Liaquatabad had become a daily routine", he said.

He said that KE should provide relief to the Karachiites in Ramazan and stopunannounced load shedding.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Load Shedding Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Gulberg North Nazimabad From KE

Recent Stories

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

12 minutes ago

Railways police vows zero tolerance for the corrup ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 3510kg charas

6 minutes ago

Corona deepened poverty by affecting lower income ..

6 minutes ago

Journalists always risked their lives in pursuing ..

6 minutes ago

Poland greenlights postal ballot for postponed ele ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.