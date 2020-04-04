K-Electric announces to send average bill to consumers

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):The K-Electric on Friday announced average billing for its customers on account of suspension of physical meter reading in the interest of the safety of its employees and customers in lockdown situation and Corona virus outbreak.

The K-Electric's website mentioned that the power utility has announced that it will facilitate customers by using the consumption value of either the previous 11 months' average or the corresponding month last year whichever is "Lower", in light of the COVID-19 crisis and the city-wide restrictions.

This decision has been taken to provide relief to customers during these challenging times, it said.

The KE bills to its residential and commercial customers have been calculated based on the average number of units consumed, in line with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) mechanism defined in the Consumer Service Manual.

However, recognizing that the current situation is particularly tough for economically vulnerable segments of society, K-Electric with intimation to NEPRA, will bill consumers on the "lower" of the two numbers for April.

The step is in continuation of its earlier efforts to provide relief via due date extension for bills below Rs 4,000. This is in addition to the option of deferred payment via instalments over three months to customers consuming less than 300 units a month, which has been announced as part of the "PM relief for COVID-19." The K-Electric has requested the customers to understand that average billing is an interim measure and will eventually be adjusted in future bills, based on actual meter readings as soon as physical meter reading begins.