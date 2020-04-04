UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

K-Electric Announces To Send Average Bill To Consumers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 12:27 AM

K-Electric announces to send average bill to consumers

The K-Electric on Friday announced average billing for its customers on account of suspension of physical meter reading in the interest of the safety of its employees and customers in lockdown situation and Corona virus outbreak

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):The K-Electric on Friday announced average billing for its customers on account of suspension of physical meter reading in the interest of the safety of its employees and customers in lockdown situation and Corona virus outbreak.

The K-Electric's website mentioned that the power utility has announced that it will facilitate customers by using the consumption value of either the previous 11 months' average or the corresponding month last year whichever is "Lower", in light of the COVID-19 crisis and the city-wide restrictions.

This decision has been taken to provide relief to customers during these challenging times, it said.

The KE bills to its residential and commercial customers have been calculated based on the average number of units consumed, in line with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) mechanism defined in the Consumer Service Manual.

However, recognizing that the current situation is particularly tough for economically vulnerable segments of society, K-Electric with intimation to NEPRA, will bill consumers on the "lower" of the two numbers for April.

The step is in continuation of its earlier efforts to provide relief via due date extension for bills below Rs 4,000. This is in addition to the option of deferred payment via instalments over three months to customers consuming less than 300 units a month, which has been announced as part of the "PM relief for COVID-19." The K-Electric has requested the customers to understand that average billing is an interim measure and will eventually be adjusted in future bills, based on actual meter readings as soon as physical meter reading begins.

Related Topics

Nepra Reading April KE

Recent Stories

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

1 hour ago

UN chief urges global unity in mobilizing efforts ..

31 minutes ago

Italy and Russia spar over alleged coronavirus spi ..

31 minutes ago

Over 500,000 volunteers register for Corona Relief ..

31 minutes ago

Yong People 'More and More' Vulnerable to Novel Co ..

34 minutes ago

Turkey Closes 30 Major Cities for 15 Days to Conta ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.