K-Electric BoDs Meeting Likely To Be Held On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:44 PM

K-Electric BoDs meeting likely to be held on Monday

An important meeting of K-Electric Board of Directors (BoDs) is likely to be held on Monday on the directives of Ministry of Power Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :An important meeting of K-Electric board of Directors (BoDs) is likely to be held on Monday on the directives of Ministry of Power Division.

Sources told APP here Friday that important decisions are expected to be taken in the BoDs.

They said on the directives of PM, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahzad Syed Qasim, Additional Secretary and member BoDs K-Electric Waseem Mukhtar would also arrive in Karachi on Saturday.

An important meeting was also held in the Power Division on Friday to discuss the Supreme Court directives regarding K-Electric, the sources said.

The high up of the Power Division also held meeting with officials of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

They said the Power Division has started playing pivotal role regarding K-Electric.

