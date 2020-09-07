UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

K-Electric BoDs Sets Up 4-member Committee For Implementing SC Directives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 10:40 PM

K-Electric BoDs sets up 4-member committee for implementing SC directives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :K-Electric board of Directors (BoDs) on Monday set up four member committee for implementation of Supreme Court directives.

Sources told here that the decision was taken in the BoDs meeting held at Karachi.

They said Additional Secretary Power Waseem Mukhtar would be chairman of the committee while other members included Dr Ahmad Mujtaba of Finance Division, Chaudhary Khaqan Saadullah and Rohail Muhammad.

The Committee would meet every week for reviewing implementation on the Apex Court directions.

The BoDs also endorsed all decisions taken by Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan.

Related Topics

Karachi Supreme Court All Court

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

54 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

1 hour ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

2 hours ago

DEWA receives registration requests for WETEX, DSS ..

3 hours ago

Mo’asher - secondary market transactions account ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.