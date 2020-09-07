K-Electric BoDs sets up 4-member committee for implementing SC directives

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :K-Electric board of Directors (BoDs) on Monday set up four member committee for implementation of Supreme Court directives.

Sources told here that the decision was taken in the BoDs meeting held at Karachi.

They said Additional Secretary Power Waseem Mukhtar would be chairman of the committee while other members included Dr Ahmad Mujtaba of Finance Division, Chaudhary Khaqan Saadullah and Rohail Muhammad.

The Committee would meet every week for reviewing implementation on the Apex Court directions.

The BoDs also endorsed all decisions taken by Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan.