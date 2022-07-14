UrduPoint.com

K-Electric Clarifies Facts On Electric-Shock Related Incidents During Rains

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 03:00 PM

K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Related Incidents during Rains

As the torrential rainfall continued to batter the city during Eid days, different electric-shock-related incidents were reported in different parts of the city on 11 and 12 July 2022

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022) As the torrential rainfall continued to batter the city during Eid days, different electric-shock-related incidents were reported in different parts of the city on 11 and 12 July 2022. In the 7 incidents reported, no broken wire of KE nor any pole of K-Electric was found to be involved. Of these cases 3 were non-fatal.

While providing details about these incidents, KE’s spokesperson said. “At K-Electric, we deeply empathize with the bereaved family of the victims and affectees. However, almost all of these incidents occurred due to reasons beyond KE’s own infrastructure. out of these reported 7 unfortunate cases, 6 do not involve K-Electric’s infrastructure at all whereas in one case affectees got shocked during an attempt to touch an intact and live HT Line.”

As per media reports, 4 different incidents took place on 11 July. One was in Korangi in which a man named Ali Sher Khan got electrocuted due to damaged wiring inside a shop. In another unfortunate incident in Garden area, two men on a bike received a fatal electric shock from a streetlight pole. Another fatal incident was reported in DHA Phase 6 in which a gatekeeper named Mehboob was electrocuted via privately installed spotlight wire hanging on the grill of a house. A non-fatal incident was also reported in Korangi area in which the victim named Faraz received a shock within the premises of a hotel.

On 12 July, 3 different unfortunate incidents involving electric shock were reported. One non-fatal accident occurred in Azizabad, F.B. Area, in which the victim named Kashif received an electric shock from the ruptured illegal switch of a streetlight which he was reportedly trying to switch off. Another fatal incident was reported in Mullah Jam Goth, in which the victim Moveed got electrocuted while operating a water pump inside home. The remaining one non-fatal incident that was reported on 12 July involving 4 minors, occurred on the roof of a house which was encroached and compromised the safe distance with electricity Right-of-Way.

As per information received, all minors are safe and out of danger. However, the area is highly encroached, K-Electric had also served a proper notice to residents on 01 May 2022 in this regard. As per initial reports about this incident, the minors reportedly tried to touch an intact HT line and received a shock as a result. K-Electric’s infrastructure on the incident site was found completely intact with proper earthing and grounding.

Additionally, on 11 July, there was a case that emerged from the North Karachi 11-F area, which was initially misreported as electrocution, but later reports indicated that the cause of death was not due to electric shock. KE infrastructure at the reported incident site was found completely intact, and no current leakage was found.

KE’s spokesperson while expressing deepest grief on all unfortunate incidents, also reiterated the importance of following safety measures, especially during rains, so that such incidents can be avoided in the future. The utility’s spokesperson also requested the consumers to ensure a safe distance from electricity infrastructure amid rainfall and urged authorities to take action against illegal extensions and encroachments that violate safe distance protocols.

About K-Electric
K-Electric (KE) is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatized in 2005 KE is the only vertically integrated utility in Pakistan supplying electricity within a 6500 km2 territory including Karachi and its adjoining areas. The majority shares (66.4%) of the company are listed in the PSX owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Aljomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding), Kuwait, and the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund (IGCF). The Government of Pakistan is also a minority shareholder (24.36%) in the company.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Accident Electricity Minority Water Hotel Kuwait Company Man Saudi Arabia Korangi SITE Kenyan Shilling May July Family Media All From Government Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited KE Rains

Recent Stories

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ..

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ruling case

3 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

4 hours ago
 Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement wi ..

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

6 hours ago
 SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.