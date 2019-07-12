K-Electric continues to raise the bar in social media for 3rd straight year

K-Electric won the ‘Best Social Media Influencer Communication’ award at Pakistan Digi Awards 2019. This is the 4th award won by KE in three years and is a testament to its vision of maximizing customer convenience through the use of technology

The event was attended by leading professionals from the digital industry. Various brands, agencies and individuals competed for 80 categories this year, out of which 37 awards were given after jury-based assessments.

The latest award is yet another testimony to KE’s approach towards enriching customer experience through its social media platforms state-of-the-art digital solutions. The power utility, which serves millions of consumers 24/7, has over 375,000 followers on Facebook and over 100,000 on Twitter.

Speaking at the ceremony KE’s Digital Communications Lead Danish Javed said, “Customer engagement has always been central to KE’s vision and we have always strived to facilitate our customers on the go (in real time).

I thank Pakistan Digi Awards for their transparent process and giving us the opportunity to show our commitment to providing an enabling environment for our consumers through technology.” KE established its online presence seven years ago to capitalize on the power of social media.

The KE Social Care model is backed by a dedicated in-house team that works round the clock to manage online queries and ensure that there is an immediate response including during public holidays.

KE has successfully maintained a very high response rate and has been tagged as ‘very responsive’ by Facebook. K-Electric was also the first Pakistani company to win the ‘Best Use of Technology’ award in the ‘Best Customer Innovation’ category at the Genesys G-Summit Middle East 2017 held in Dubai.

This was a truly unique achievement since leading brands from the region were also in the running. The power utility was also announced the winner of ‘Best Use of Creativity / Innovation / Out of the Box’ and ‘Best Digital Marketing Communication (Social Media)’ at Pakistan Digi Awards 2017 along with ‘Best Digital Media Team’ of Pakistan Digi Awards 2018.

The KE Live customer convenience portal was launched earlier this year, opening yet another avenue for customers to stay updated and enjoy convenience on the go. The KE Live app which is available on iOS and Android already has around 50,000 downloads in its initiation and is expected to facilitate thousands of customers going forward.