K-Electric Contract Signed During PPP Govt Without ECC Approval: Vowda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

K-Electric contract signed during PPP govt without ECC approval: Vowda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said the contract with Karachi Electric was signed during the Pakistan People Party (PPP) government without the approval of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Talking to private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team must be given credit for pointing out the corruption.

Faisal Vawda said the incumbent government had inherited a huge backlog of billions of rupees as result of the agreement with K-Electric besides other losses since then.

He expressed dismay on blaming the present government for the misdeeds by the previous governments.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a credible person and he even spared not any corrupt element around him so far.

To a question about PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zadari's demand for impartial investigation into the contract signed with K-Electric through Federal Investigation Agency, he said the outcome of the such investigation would be ultimately against the PPP.

