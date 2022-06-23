UrduPoint.com

K-Electric Delegation Apprises PM Of NEPRA-related Issues

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2022 | 10:25 PM

K-Electric delegation apprises PM of NEPRA-related issues

A delegation of K-Electric led by Sheikh Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of K-Electric led by Sheikh Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the K-Electric's longstanding resolvable issues relating to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), which were not only causing huge financial losses to the K-Electric and the Government of Pakistan but also affecting the supply of electricity to the consumers in Karachi on cheaper tariff.

The prime minister, while regretting the severe negligence and lethargy, directed for constituting a committee of the relevant officials led by Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to find a solution of the issues, acceptable to all parties, within the next three months.

The meeting was attended by MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Advisor to the PM Ahad Cheema, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha and senior officials concerned.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Electricity Nepra All Government Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

No loss of life, property reported during recent r ..

No loss of life, property reported during recent rains: CDA

6 minutes ago
 Punjab election commissioner submits report to Ele ..

Punjab election commissioner submits report to Election Commission of Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World ..

FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup

8 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges impartial probe of Ethiopia ..

UN rights chief urges impartial probe of Ethiopia mass killings

8 minutes ago
 Transaction of power through 13th amendment highly ..

Transaction of power through 13th amendment highly commendable:AJK PM

8 minutes ago
 Dortmund set to sign Haller as Haaland replacement ..

Dortmund set to sign Haller as Haaland replacement

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.