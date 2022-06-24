K-Electric delegation apprises PM of NEPRA-related issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of K-Electric led by Sheikh Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the K-Electric's longstanding resolvable issues relating to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), which were not only causing huge financial losses to the K-Electric and the Government of Pakistan but also affecting the supply of electricity to the consumers in Karachi on cheaper tariff.

The prime minister, while regretting the severe negligence and lethargy, directed for constituting a committee of the relevant officials led by Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to find a solution of the issues, acceptable to all parties, within the next three months.

The meeting was attended by MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Advisor to the PM Ahad Cheema, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha and senior officials concerned.