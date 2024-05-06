K-Electric Delegation Meets DG KDA
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 08:19 PM
A delegation headed by General Manager Works and Estate K-Electric Umar M. Makhdumi met with Director General of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Shujaat Hussain and discussed payment of arrears and mutual issues in detail
Member Administration KDA Naveed Anwar, Director Land Muhammad Shahid, Director Recovery Jameel Ahmed and other officers were present on this occasion, said a statement on Monday.
Umar M. Makhdumi informed the details to DG KDA and said that K Electric has submitted the pay orders for 90 per cent of the due amount of KDA plots while 10 per cent of dues will be paid as soon as possible.
The DG KDA expressed satisfaction over the payment of dues by K Electric and appointed Member Administration KDA Naveed Anwar as the focal person and issued instructions that along with strengthening ties with K Electric administration and KDA.
A joint strategy should be developed for payment of arrears of K Electric offices and grid stations in the schemes and townships and ensure that the payment of dues is completed as soon as possible, he said.
He gave orders to the Director Land to complete the paperwork of the offices of K Electric and submit a report. He further said that due to the best economic policies, a substantial increase in income sources is being seen with stability, which is welcome for the Karachi Development Authority.
