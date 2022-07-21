UrduPoint.com

K-Electric Delegation Visits FESCO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2022 | 07:33 PM

A delegation of K-Electric visited Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) offices, here on Thursday and held a meeting with its officers

FESCO Chief Engineer Development Omar Hayat Gondal, Staff Officer Abid Rashid and SDO Tayyab Sattar briefed the delegation about measures adopted by FESCO to ensure continuous and uninterrupted power supply to its 4.6 million consumers.

The members of the delegation also asked various questions regarding power supply and recovery from FESCO consumers.

Later, they also visited the Regional Training Center (RTC) FESCO to get information regarding employees training.

Revenue Officer Nadeem Sajid briefed the delegation at RTC while a special demonstration of training was also arranged for them.

Head of Distribution Network academy of K-Electric Bashir Sheikh led the delegation which was included Rizwan Ahmed Sheikh Head of Network Engineering, Dr. Zaibullah Khan General Manager Distribution Network, Syed Hashim Hussain Manager and Mutiba Noreen Manager.

Director Public Relations FESCO Tahir Mehmood Sheikh and other officers were also present on the occasion.

