K-Electric directed to address electricity related issues within 10 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The K-Electric on Wednesday was directed to address electricity related issues in Karachi within 10 days.

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a high-level meeting about supply of electricity to Karachi was held here in Ministry of Power Division.

The meeting was attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar, Secretary Finance and Secretary Power Divisions.

The K-Electric was categorically inculcated that the Federal government had already resolved all issues of K-Electric.

It was further told that provision of smooth and uninterrupted power supply to the people of Karachi was basic responsibility of K-Electric.

In the meeting, the Energy Minister also reiterated his commitment to provide additional over 400 MW to K-E.