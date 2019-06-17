UrduPoint.com
K-electric Needs More Investment For Uninterrupted Power Supply To The Consumers: Sehgal

Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:06 PM

In order to supply uninterrupted power to the consumers of Karachi areas, the K-electric needed more investment to improve the system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :In order to supply uninterrupted power to the consumers of Karachi areas, the K-electric needed more investment to improve the system.

Talking to a private news channel programme on Monday, the Chairman of K-electric, Ikram Sehgal said that they have increased the generation capacity besides changing the transmission lines.

This power supply company had been facing the financial crunch because of some elements who had been involved in utilizing the electricity through illegal means.

Now, the cases of power pilferage had been reduced due to the punishment and modern technology, he said.

There had been 6000 ghost employees, out of the total 18000, he stated.

He added the problem of ghost employees have been resolved by using advance technology.

"We have changed the copper wire to minimize stealing activities", the chairman said.

To a question about loadshedding, he said those using unfair means to get electricity in their areas, such places and points were facing power breakdown.

He, however said that effective monitoring system had been evolved to lower the cases of power pilferage.

The K-electric was going to introduce smart metering system so that menace of power theft could be eliminated in a befitting manner.

