K-Electric officers meet LESCO chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) K-Electric General Manager (HSEQ) Shiraz Ahmed and Head of Corporate Rizwan Ahmed met with Engineer Shahid Haider, Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Electric Supply Company-LESCO), the company's spokesman told media here Friday.

During the meeting, they discussed the measures related to ensuring the safety of customers and employees. The LESCO and K-Electric officers shared their experiences with each other to improve safety measures.

Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, Chief Engineer (P&D0) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, DG (Implementation) Raja Mehmood, Director (Credit Management Unit) Rai Masood Kharl were also present.