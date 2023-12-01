Open Menu

K-Electric Officers Meet LESCO Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 07:58 PM

K-Electric General Manager (HSEQ) Shiraz Ahmed and Head of Corporate Rizwan Ahmed met with Engineer Shahid Haider, Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Electric Supply Company-LESCO), the company's spokesman told media here Friday

During the meeting, they discussed the measures related to ensuring the safety of customers and employees. The LESCO and K-Electric officers shared their experiences with each other to improve safety measures.

Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, Chief Engineer (P&D0) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, DG (Implementation) Raja Mehmood, Director (Credit Management Unit) Rai Masood Kharl were also present.

