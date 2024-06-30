K-Electric officials assured Energy Minister of reduction in load-shedding

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah made a surprise visit to the Central Load Dispatch Center (CLD) of K-Electric late night the other day to give relief to the people and review the load shedding.

According to the press release issued by the provincial Information Department, the provincial minister made a detailed visit to the Center and ascertained the details from the concerned officers. The minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the Central Load Dispatch Center and assured that there would be a reduction in load shedding for the citizens of Karachi.

After the energy minister's directive, there has been improvement in some areas, but there will be further decline in three to four days.

Provincial minister Nasir Shah said that the purpose of his visit to K-Electric was to review the arrangements of the utility regarding the city's electricity demand. He added that due to load-shedding, the people were suffering from severe and extreme heat. Nasir Shah said that K-Electric was also facing several challenges. The Sindh Government will extend full cooperation and all possible assistance to K Electric to provide relief to the people, he said.