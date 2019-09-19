K-Electric reports Rs 12.3 bln profit for FY2018

The Board of Directors of K-Electric Limited in its meeting held here Wednesday, approved the Company's financial results for the year ended June 30, 2018

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):The Board of Directors of K-Electric Limited in its meeting held here Wednesday, approved the Company's financial results for the year ended June 30, 2018.

In its financial results issued to the PSX, KE declared profits of Rs 12.3 billion as compared to Rs 10.4 billion during the same period of FY 2017 resulting in earnings per share (EPS) increasing to 0.45 rupees per share in FY18 from 0.38 rupees per share in FY17.

During the reporting period, over Rs 44 billion has been invested in generation, transmission and distribution while KE's key financial and operational indicators registered sustained progress, and is geared up to further move up the improvement trajectory on the back of a robust investment plan.

The reduction in T&D losses from 21.7% in FY2017 to 20.4% in FY2018 along with higher units sent-out (16,580 GWh in FY 2017 to 17,419 GWh inFY 2018) have been the major contributing factors towards improved financial results.