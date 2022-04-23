UrduPoint.com

K-Electric Seeks Rs 5.27 Per Unit Increase In FCA For March

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 03:08 PM

K-Electric has sought Rs 5.27 per unit hike in power tariff under monthly fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :K-Electric has sought Rs 5.27 per unit hike in power tariff under monthly fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for March.

In a petition filed to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the K-Electric maintained that prices of furnace oil and RLNG witnessed 10-40 per cent respectively increase at the international market.

Around 9 per cent increase was also witnessed in electricity charges purchased from the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G), it further said.

The regulator would hold public hearing into the petition on April 27 and after approval the fuel cost adjustment would be passed on the consumers.

