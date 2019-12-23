K-Electric subsidy causing Rs54.026 billion loss to national exchequer, Senate body told

Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak Monday told the Senate Standing Committee on Power that K-Electric was provided subsidized electricity that caused a total loss of Rs54.026 billion to the national exchequer in 6 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak Monday told the Senate Standing Committee on Power that K-Electric was provided subsidized electricity that caused a total loss of Rs54.026 billion to the national exchequer in 6 months.

He presented a brief presentation to the committee on the difference of electricity tariffs set by the government and the one followed by K-Electric that was increasing the pressure on circular debt.

Khattak alleged that the K-Electric was not imposing the government's tariff where Sindh was provided Rs5.75 per unit cheaper tariff than other parts of the country.

"K-Electric is being provided 650MW electricity on reduced tariffs and therefore, it was not running its own plant to generate energy," he added.

Khattak reportedly said that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and all the power distribution companies (DISCOS) were silent over the matter.

The chairman committee Senator Fida Hussain inquired about the mechanism of the division (Ministry of Energy) to regulate and check the tariff's implementation by the private power producing companies.

Additional secretary Power Division told the committee that K-Electric was a private entity and did not fall under the administrative control of the ministry, however, it was the mandate of the regulator (NEPRA) to ensure the implementation of the tariff.

He said that the subsidy package had been withdrawn in this budget whereas the issue would be sorted out to ensure rule of law.

The committee on first point of agenda regarding supply of electricity to village Majnoo Khashkheli, Badin district recommended the ministry to take up the issue of electrification to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) committee to expedite the process for public welfare.

The ministry officials were also directed to inquire the issue of over billing Rato Daro city of Larkana by Sukkur Electricity Power Company (SEPCO) and investigate the matter on complaints against misconduct of its XEN and SDO with the local people.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SEPCO informed the committee that the company had launched anti-power theft campaign which was facing resistance at the public level.