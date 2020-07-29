UrduPoint.com
K-Electric tariff Rs3.5 per unit less than other power distribution companies: NA informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that the consumer tariff on K-Electric network was almost Rs 3.5 per unit less as compared to other power distribution companies operating in the country.

"This tariff will be rationalized within next few months," Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said during the question hour.

He said National Electric Power Regulatory Authority had issued a show cause notice to K-Electric for several reasons like non-maintenance of the fuel stock and non-improvement of grid stations. "It did not build central delivery points from where national grid electric is managed." Omar Ayub said the Federal government was pushing the K-Electric to build 500 KV grid station by February 2020 so that more electricity could be provided from the national grid.

The minister said there was an agreement to supply 650MW electricity to K-Electric but the federal government was providing 850 MW, besides the supplies from other renewable energy resources.

During the prevailing situation in Karachi, he said around 40,000 ton RFO (Residual Furnace Fuel Oil) had been provided to K-electric to run power generation plants as it had not arranged the fuel.

Replying to a supplementary question, he said when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power transmission capacity was 18,000 MW, which now had been increased to 23,303 MW. "Yesterday, as many as 23,303 MW had been transmitted uninterruptedly on the system, which is a record in the country's history." The minister said the PTI government was making all-out efforts to improve transmission network across the country so that uninterrupted power supply could be ensured in all rural and urban areas.

