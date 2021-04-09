UrduPoint.com
K-Electric To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply During Sehr/Iftar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 08:15 PM

K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehr/Iftar

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday directed Karachi Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the residents of Karachi during Sehri and Iftar timings of the Holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday directed Karachi Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the residents of Karachi during Sehri and Iftar timings of the Holy month of Ramazan.

He issued these directives to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K Electric Moonis Alvi, who called on the minister, said a press release here.

The CEO K Electric assured and promised the minister that every possible measures would be adopted to ensure uninterrupted power supply during during the holy month of Ramazan.

The minister directed K Electric to do their level best and ensure there would be no loadshedding across the board during Sehri/ Iftar timings and during Eid holidays in Karachi city.

