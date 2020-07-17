UrduPoint.com
K-Electric To Face Protest If Loadshedding Continue

Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tahir Malik has warned K-Electric that if it does not play its part to supply uninterrupted electricity to the citizen of Karachi than they would come out once again on roads against the power company.

He said that unannounced loadshedding was still continue in the city.

He demanded of the Federal government to take action against the K-Electric and alsotake over it.

More Stories From Pakistan

