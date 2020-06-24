K-Electric to face public protest if continue unannounced loadshedding in city: Tahir

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Tahir Malik, Tuesday warned K-Electric of holding protest at its head office against its unannounced loadshedding in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Tahir Malik, Tuesday warned K-Electric of holding protest at its head office against its unannounced loadshedding in the city.

He said, 'they will protest at K-Electric head office if it does not refrain from overbilling and prolonged unannounced loadshedding in the city.

' Tahir Malik said that the KE's unannounced loadshedding had made the lives ofpoors difficult, said a news release here.

He alleged that KE was looting the people by overbilling.