- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- K-Electric to face public protest if continue unannounced loadshedding in city: Tahir
K-Electric To Face Public Protest If Continue Unannounced Loadshedding In City: Tahir
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:30 AM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Tahir Malik, Tuesday warned K-Electric of holding protest at its head office against its unannounced loadshedding in the city
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Tahir Malik, Tuesday warned K-Electric of holding protest at its head office against its unannounced loadshedding in the city.
He said, 'they will protest at K-Electric head office if it does not refrain from overbilling and prolonged unannounced loadshedding in the city.
' Tahir Malik said that the KE's unannounced loadshedding had made the lives ofpoors difficult, said a news release here.
He alleged that KE was looting the people by overbilling.