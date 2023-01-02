UrduPoint.com

K-Electric To Undertake Maintenance Work At Gharo Grid

K-Electric to undertake maintenance work at Gharo Grid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ):Karachi Electric (KE) will under take maintenance work at Gharo Grid station here on Tuesday to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The activity requires a shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. during which areas associated with the grid may experience temporary interruption in power supply.

All customers registered on 8119 have been informed about this maintenance shutdown via SMS in advance.

