K-Electric To Undertake Maintenance Work At Gharo Grid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2023 | 09:35 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ):Karachi Electric (KE) will under take maintenance work at Gharo Grid station here on Tuesday to ensure uninterrupted power supply.
The activity requires a shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. during which areas associated with the grid may experience temporary interruption in power supply.
All customers registered on 8119 have been informed about this maintenance shutdown via SMS in advance.