ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Karachi Electric after privatisation, had witnessed an improvement in efficiency including reduced line losses and increased revenue collection, which was an example for other power companies.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with a four-member delegation of Karachi Electric.

He urged the investors of K-Electric to also make investment in energy sector including the solar-powered electricity generation.

He said the local and foreign companies should explore the energy sector of the country by making investment.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to resolve the problems faced by the Karachi Electric on priority basis.

He mentioned that the government was taking steps to install solar-powered panels at public buildings.

The meeting was attended by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PM's Special Assistant Jahanzeb Khan and senior government officials.

The K-Electric delegation comprised Sheikh Abdul Aziz Hamd Aljomia, Non Executive Director K-Electric Shan Abbas, Chief Executive Director K-Electric Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi and Chief Regulatory Officer Imran Hussain Qureshi.