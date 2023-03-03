UrduPoint.com

K-Electric's Improved Efficiency After Privatisation, An Example For Power Companies: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

K-Electric's improved efficiency after privatisation, an example for power companies: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Karachi Electric after privatisation, had witnessed an improvement in efficiency including reduced line losses and increased revenue collection, which was an example for other power companies.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with a four-member delegation of Karachi Electric.

He urged the investors of K-Electric to also make investment in energy sector including the solar-powered electricity generation.

He said the local and foreign companies should explore the energy sector of the country by making investment.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to resolve the problems faced by the Karachi Electric on priority basis.

He mentioned that the government was taking steps to install solar-powered panels at public buildings.

The meeting was attended by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PM's Special Assistant Jahanzeb Khan and senior government officials.

The K-Electric delegation comprised Sheikh Abdul Aziz Hamd Aljomia, Non Executive Director K-Electric Shan Abbas, Chief Executive Director K-Electric Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi and Chief Regulatory Officer Imran Hussain Qureshi.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Electricity Privatisation Jahanzeb Khan Government KE

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

25 minutes ago
 President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general e ..

President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general elections in Punjab

33 minutes ago
 Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to rele ..

Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to release PTI leaders, workers from ..

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PT ..

Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PTI over spreading "fake news"

60 minutes ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

2 hours ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.