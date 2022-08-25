UrduPoint.com

K2 Cleaning Campaign From Its Base Camp To Camp 4 Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 09:59 PM

K2 cleaning campaign from its base camp to camp 4 completed

Directorate of Central Karakoram National Park (CKNP) Gilgit-Baltistan has completed the cleaning campaign from K2 base camp to camp 4 and delivered 1610 kg of garbage to the base camp

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Directorate of Central Karakoram National Park (CKNP) Gilgit-Baltistan has completed the cleaning campaign from K2 base camp to camp 4 and delivered 1610 kg of garbage to the base camp.

A statement issued by the Directorate of CKNP on Thursday said that during the campaign, all items used during the expedition, including oxygen cylinders, tins, old ropes etc which pose a threat and polluted the sensitive ecosystem of the K2 peak, were cleaned for the first time up to camp 4 with the help of regular expert climbers. The statement further said that during the campaign, 1610 kg garbage was brought back to K2 base camp and initial expenses incurred during this cleaning campaign were covered by the amount of fees collected from the tourists.

The campaign was officially started on 19 July 2022 with a formal briefing session at CKNP Headquarters Skardu and concluded on 18 August 2022.

This team of adventurers reached K2 base camp on July 24 and set up regular camp and regular work from July 26 keeping in mind the movement of international and other mountaineers going to K2 summit and weather conditions. Despite of strong winds with hard work, all the garbage in the campus was cleaned and transferred to K2 base camp and handed over to CKNP staff.

It should be noted that this year, the trek was overcrowded due to the hundreds of people heading together, and the waste was correspondingly high, and unfortunately most of the international, national and local climbers carried their waste up to their tents. Dropped in various upper camps of Tou peak, due to which there was a fear of severe negative impact on the ecosystem, the CKNP constituted team succeeded in cleaning the garbage by working with full dedication.

Related Topics

Weather Skardu July August All From

Recent Stories

Nadal eyes 23rd major as Djokovic gives up on US O ..

Nadal eyes 23rd major as Djokovic gives up on US Open

22 seconds ago
 Control Room for Flash Floods 2022 established at ..

Control Room for Flash Floods 2022 established at BISP headquarters to assist af ..

23 seconds ago
 DIG Karachi Traffic police briefed about Online E- ..

DIG Karachi Traffic police briefed about Online E-Challan Payment Mobile applica ..

26 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia to invest US$ 1 billion in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia to invest US$ 1 billion in Pakistan

28 seconds ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab visits flood hit areas of R ..

Chief Secretary Punjab visits flood hit areas of Rajanpur to review relief camps ..

25 minutes ago
 Cleanliness operation ongoing in provincial capita ..

Cleanliness operation ongoing in provincial capital

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.