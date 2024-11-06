K2 Gamer, Peace E-Sports Championship 2024 concludes with exceptional talent display in Nowshera

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The K2 Gamer and Peace E-Sports Championship 2024, a collaborative effort between Gamer Pakistan Inc. and K2Gamer Pakistan, in association with The Peace Schools & Colleges, has successfully concluded, showcasing the exceptional gaming talent from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The event, part of the annual sports festival of The Peace Schools & Colleges, took place in Nowshera and featured a fierce competition in Tekken 7, with over 180 gamers from eight campuses battling it out across three exciting e-sports events: PUBG Battle Royale, Free Fire, and Tekken 7.
The Tekken 7 competition was a highlight of the championship, with 32 skilled players vying for top honors. Awais Waqar emerged victorious, clinching the first place, while Ali Saad and Muneeb secured second and third positions, respectively.
All three top winners hailed from the Mardan Campus, further emphasizing the campus's remarkable talent and commitment to e-sports.
Key dignitaries in attendance included Sana Ullah, CEO of The Peace school and College System; Awais Khan, Nowshera Campus Director; and Saltanat Khan, Director of Administration.
Their presence underscored the support of The Peace Schools & Colleges in promoting e-sports as a critical aspect of youth development, teamwork, and skill-building.
The management also expressed their gratitude to K2Gamer Pakistan for offering students the opportunity to showcase their talent in the dynamic e-sports sector.
Muhammad Jamal Qureshi, CEO of K2Gamer Pakistan, praised the players for their dedication and passion, stating, “The hard work, skills, and strategies demonstrated by these young players are truly inspiring.
This event is not just about competition but also about developing critical teamwork and problem-solving skills. "We are proud to partner with The Peace Schools & Colleges in this tremendous initiative.”
The K2 Gamer and Peace E-Sports Championship 2024 is set to continue with upcoming competitions in PUBG Battle Royale and Free Fire, further reinforcing the role of e-sports in campus activities and student engagement.
The event serves as a testament to the growing acceptance of e-sports in educational settings, where young learners can explore and develop their skills in a rapidly evolving industry.
