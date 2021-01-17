UrduPoint.com
K2 Summit, A New Dawn Of Winter Tourism In GB: Gandapur

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

K2 summit, a new dawn of winter tourism in GB: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Sunday said the successful summit of the world's second highest mountain K2 by the Nepali climbers would boost winter tourism in GB.

"It will be a new dawn of winter tourism in the region," the minister said in a statement while congratulating the Napali climbers for scaling k2.

Pakistan's K2 (8,611m), the world's second highest mountain and the only one among the 8,000m peaks had never been climbed before in winter.

The mountaineers had shown great courage, bravery and skill by reaching at the top of the mountain. It is a great honor for any climber to scale the world's second highest peak, said Gandapur.

He said dozens of climbers visited Pakistan every year for mountaineering as it offers a number of mountains to the adventure tourists.

Pakistan has tremendous potential for winter tourism and the government will provide all possible facilities to the climbers, he added.

Gandapur said Gilgit-Baltistan government was taking practical measures to promote winter tourism at the region that will eventually create more employment opportunities for the people at the area.

The minister also appreciated Pakistan Army and other security agencies for rescuing the mountaineers from dangerous weather conditions at the region.

He also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Spanish climber Sergio Mingote Moreno, who lost his life on Saturday while returning to base camp when he fell into the crevasse.

