K2 Winter Adventure To Resume On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 10:50 PM

K2 winter adventure to resume on Wednesday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The winter adventure of K2 - the world's second highest peak - will begin again on Wednesday.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara of Pakistan, his son Sajid Ali Sadpara and Jan Sanori of Iceland will start their adventures on Wednesday, February 3, at 4 a.m.

According to Jan Sunori and Mohammad Ali Sadpara, they will make a final attempt to reach the summit on Friday morning, February 5.

