Kaaba Key-holder Meets Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Members, Leads Juma Prayers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:26 PM

The keys holder of Holy Kaaba Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaibi met members of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The keys holder of Holy Kaaba Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaibi met members of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Friday.

He said that he was in Sialkot to spread strong message of peace, affection, unity, brotherhood, tolerance and respect for humanity.

He thanked the Sialkot people for according him warm welcome.

Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaibi belongs to Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) family and Banu Hashim tribe.

Earlier, thousands of Muslims thronged Jinnah Stadium Sialkot, where Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaibi led the Juma prayers. He deliver Juma sermon and urged the faithful to follow the teachings of islam.

