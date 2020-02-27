Kaaba key-holder to deliver sermon in Sialkot mosque

Holy Kaaba keys holder Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaib will deliver Juma sermon at Jinnah Stadium here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Holy Kaaba keys holder Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaib will deliver Juma sermon at Jinnah Stadium here on Friday.

Vice Chairman of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Muhammad Afzal Shaheen and Chief Executive Officer Maj-Gen (retd) Muhammad Abid Aziz and a large number of Sialkot exporters received the religious dignitary at the airport, who's on five-day tour of Pakistan.

Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaibi belongs to the family of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Banu Hashim tribe.

He will also address a meeting of exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here.