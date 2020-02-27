UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kaaba Key-holder To Deliver Sermon In Sialkot Mosque

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:10 PM

Kaaba key-holder to deliver sermon in Sialkot mosque

Holy Kaaba keys holder Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaib will deliver Juma sermon at Jinnah Stadium here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Holy Kaaba keys holder Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaib will deliver Juma sermon at Jinnah Stadium here on Friday.

Vice Chairman of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Muhammad Afzal Shaheen and Chief Executive Officer Maj-Gen (retd) Muhammad Abid Aziz and a large number of Sialkot exporters received the religious dignitary at the airport, who's on five-day tour of Pakistan.

Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaibi belongs to the family of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Banu Hashim tribe.

He will also address a meeting of exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sialkot Chamber Commerce Family Industry Airport Kaaba

Recent Stories

EU 'Digs Its Own Grave' by Pushing Russia Closer t ..

5 minutes ago

Well-equipped law university to be established in ..

5 minutes ago

PTI lawmakers visit Korangi Association of Trade a ..

5 minutes ago

Passing-out parade of PCG recruits held

6 minutes ago

Ambassador Says Planned March 5 Visit of Burkina F ..

13 minutes ago

Iranian Vice-President Contracts Coronavirus - Rep ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.