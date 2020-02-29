Kaaba Keys Holder Attends Mehfil-e-Milad
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 05:36 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) : The keys holder of Holy Kaaba, Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaibi, Saturday attended a Mehfil-e-Milad here, on the third day of his five-day visit of Sialkot city.
He prayed for the unity and well-being of the Muslim Ummah and also prayed for early freedom of Palestine from Israeli yoke and Jammu and Kashmir from Indian occupation.
Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaibi belongs to the family of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Banu Hashim tribe. He will stay in Sialkot till March 2, 2020.