Kaaba keys holder attends Mehfil-e-Milad

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) : The keys holder of Holy Kaaba, Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaibi, Saturday attended a Mehfil-e-Milad here, on the third day of his five-day visit of Sialkot city.

He prayed for the unity and well-being of the Muslim Ummah and also prayed for early freedom of Palestine from Israeli yoke and Jammu and Kashmir from Indian occupation.

Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaibi belongs to the family of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Banu Hashim tribe. He will stay in Sialkot till March 2, 2020.