Kaaba Keys Holder Opens University Building Project

Faizan Hashmi 51 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:25 PM

The keys holder of Holy Kaaba, Shaikh Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaibi, laid the foundation stone of new building of the University of Sialkot here on Monday

Chairman Faisal Manzur, Executive Director Rehan Younas, University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saeedul Hassan Chishti, Director Students Affairs Kaleem Raza, various heads of department and a large number of students accorded a warm welcome to Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaibi upon his arrival at the university.

The dignitary also visited a private school and talked to students and teachers.

Dr Abdul Rehman Al-Shaibi belongs to the family of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Banu Hashim tribe. He is on a five-day visit to Sialkot currently.

