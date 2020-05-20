UrduPoint.com
KAAP, IsDB Donates Protective Gears To PDMA

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:15 PM

KAAP, IsDB donates protective gears to PDMA

The King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz Program for Charity Works (KAAP), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has donated COVID-19 emergency healthcare assistance to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement (RR&S), Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to combat spread of COVID-19

The ceremony was held at Local Government Secretariat, Peshawar, with Advisor to Chief Minister on Local Government, Kamran Bangash as a Chief Guest. Dr. Farooq Jamil, Special Secretary Health, Ms. Tabassum, Director Relief, Sajid Imran, Director Rehabilitation, PDMA, IsDB Group Representative in Pakistan, Mr. Inamullah Khan, Project Manager Pakistan Mobile Clinic, Mr. Murat Kavakdan and representatives of the KP Health and RR&S Departments and Media representatives said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The IsDB Representative gives a detail presentation about their program. He stated that IsDB is working with Ministry of Economic Affairs and National Health Services to provide them financing of US$ 70 million for COVID-19 emergency response.

The IsDB Representative explained that KAAP, IsDB has allocated a Grant of US$ 0.42 million for health emergency relief package for KP and Sindh Provinces.

"We appreciate courage, compassion, and commitment of frontline doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and hope to provide them an enabling environment through provision of PPEs" he added.

The KAAP, IsDB in collaboration with Health & RR&S Departments have identified list of protective gears or PPEs for healthcare providers working in hospitals, health facilities and isolation wards designated for treatment of COVID-19 Patients in KP.

The donation includes 17,500 disposable gowns, 1,200 N95 Masks, 1,200 goggles, 17,500 latex examination gloves, 17,500 face masks, 17,500 disposable caps, 10,000 hand sanitizers, 40 infrared thermometer, 7,000 antiseptic soaps, 1,200 face shields, 8,000 bio hazard bags and 30,000 shoe covers.

Along with that KAAP-IsDB collaboration with PDMA is going to launch an awareness campaign to create public awareness through print, electronic and social media in KP and Sindh for the prevention of this pandemic.

Ms. Tabassum and Mr. Sajid Imran, Directors PDMA appreciated the timely emergency medical assistance of PPEs for the frontline healthcare providers and assured that it will be immediately provided to the hospitals, health facilities and isolation wards designated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PDMA providing safety equipment to all concerned departments including, Health Department, Hospitals, concerned departments and District Administrations for quarantine centers and others to support them to counter Coronavirus.

The PPEs were handed over by KAAP-IsDB, implementing partner, IHH Turkey to the PDMA on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor to the Chief Minister on Local Government, Mr. Kamran Bangash thanked the KAAP, IsDB for the generous support extended to the KP Government, which he said, would immensely help in enhancing the safety of our healthcare professionals in fighting against the pandemic COVID-19.

The Provincial Govt is providing all possible support to the masses and concern departments in this hour of need, he said.

