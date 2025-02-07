Kabaddi Cup to be held on Feb 9

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Ghousia Kabaddi Cup would be played at sports ground Ahmed Nagar, here on February 9.

Former Federal Minister Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, former MPA Mian Tahir Jamil will attend the prize distribution ceremony.

The first match will be played between Jutt & Arain Friends Kabaddi Club Chak No 73-Gaddian and Ali Shahnah Kabaddi Club, Makuana.

In the second contest, Sanjha Punjab Kabaddi Club, Malikpur to face Azad Kabaddi Club UK-409, Toba Tek Singh.

Baba Nazir tararr Kabaddi Club to fight with Maan Khed Kabaddi Club 40-GB, Satiana and Shaheen Kabaddi Club 23-GB, Moulvi Nasir Warraich to compete with Baba Sikandar Kabaddi Club 86-GB, Hajipura.

The semi-finals and final will be played on the same day.