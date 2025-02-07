Kabaddi Cup To Be Held On Feb 9
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Ghousia Kabaddi Cup would be played at sports ground Ahmed Nagar, here on February 9.
Former Federal Minister Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, former MPA Mian Tahir Jamil will attend the prize distribution ceremony.
The first match will be played between Jutt & Arain Friends Kabaddi Club Chak No 73-Gaddian and Ali Shahnah Kabaddi Club, Makuana.
In the second contest, Sanjha Punjab Kabaddi Club, Malikpur to face Azad Kabaddi Club UK-409, Toba Tek Singh.
Baba Nazir tararr Kabaddi Club to fight with Maan Khed Kabaddi Club 40-GB, Satiana and Shaheen Kabaddi Club 23-GB, Moulvi Nasir Warraich to compete with Baba Sikandar Kabaddi Club 86-GB, Hajipura.
The semi-finals and final will be played on the same day.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grenada on Independence Day
Shanghai Port marks strong start to year with record container throughput
Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Head attends IRF Summit in Washington
ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 2 ..
Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..
Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights
Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel
Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kabaddi Cup to be held on Feb 96 minutes ago
-
ICAC delegation visits Ginners Association offices16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two kite sellers with over 400 kites, string rolls16 minutes ago
-
IGP announces reward for Bannu police26 minutes ago
-
Sindh sports department launches “Sindhu Darya Games 2025” at Al-Manzar26 minutes ago
-
Cop returning from polio duty shot injured in Akora36 minutes ago
-
Dera police bust thieves' gang, arrest four thieves36 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 2500 kg fungus infected preserves,other items56 minutes ago
-
Fire destroys house in Shangla56 minutes ago
-
Awais Qadir Shah participates in JCPA Regional Conference at Punjab Assembly56 minutes ago
-
Acting President summons National Assembly session on February 101 hour ago
-
Sargodha writers club completes first phase of membership drive1 hour ago