Kabaddi, handball trials held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) In connection with national games-2025, trials for kabaddi and handball players were held at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad in collaboration with Directorate General sports Youth Affairs and Sports board Punjab on Friday.

According to Divisional Sports Officer Shah Manzar Fareed, over 100 kabaddi players and 63 handball players participated in the trials.

Deputy Director Planning Tariq Khanzada, Director Sports Agriculture University Atif Bhatti, former Divisional Sports Officer Muhammad Tariq Nazir, District Sports Officer Sajida Latif, Secretary General Punjab Handball Association Sohaib Shafiq, officials and other office bearers were present on the occasion.