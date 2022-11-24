'Kabaddi to be promoted at international level'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Saeedullah Gondal said on Thursday the game of Kabaddi would be promoted at national and international level.

He was addressing a joint meeting of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Standing Committee on sports and Divisional Kabaddi Association Faisalabad (DKAF) as the chief guest here. He said a friendly match would be played between the Kabaddi team of inmates of Central Jail Faisalabad and Divisional Kabaddi team.

He appreciated efforts of the FCCI and Secretary General DKAF Syed Tayyab Gillani for promotion of the traditional and popular game.

The meeting also finalised the Kabaddi Calendar of this year and accorded approval to hold inter-tehsil, inter-district, Faisalabad Gold Cup, Kashmir Kabaddi, Ghousia Cup, FCCI International Kabaddi League and Junior Inter Club Kabaddi Tournament.

The meeting was attended by Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam, Syed Shafiq Hussain, Chaudhry Shabbir Sindhu, Mian Kashif, Tanveer Tarar, Abdul Hakeem, Asghar Ali Achho and Fazal Haq Gujjar.