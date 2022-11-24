UrduPoint.com

'Kabaddi To Be Promoted At International Level'

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM

'Kabaddi to be promoted at international level'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Saeedullah Gondal said on Thursday the game of Kabaddi would be promoted at national and international level.

He was addressing a joint meeting of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Standing Committee on sports and Divisional Kabaddi Association Faisalabad (DKAF) as the chief guest here. He said a friendly match would be played between the Kabaddi team of inmates of Central Jail Faisalabad and Divisional Kabaddi team.

He appreciated efforts of the FCCI and Secretary General DKAF Syed Tayyab Gillani for promotion of the traditional and popular game.

The meeting also finalised the Kabaddi Calendar of this year and accorded approval to hold inter-tehsil, inter-district, Faisalabad Gold Cup, Kashmir Kabaddi, Ghousia Cup, FCCI International Kabaddi League and Junior Inter Club Kabaddi Tournament.

The meeting was attended by Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam, Syed Shafiq Hussain, Chaudhry Shabbir Sindhu, Mian Kashif, Tanveer Tarar, Abdul Hakeem, Asghar Ali Achho and Fazal Haq Gujjar.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Jail Kabaddi Chamber Gold Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

9 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

17 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

17 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

17 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.